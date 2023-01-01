Menu
Lariat Sport, Crew Cab, 502A Package, 3.5 Liter V6 EcoBoost, Premium Leather Interior, Buckets& Console, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seating, Heated& Cooled Seats, Twin Panel Moonroof, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Park Assist, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Running Boards, Power Pedals, Premium Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Remote Release Tailgate, Push Button Start, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Lane Departure

2015 Ford F-150

191,705 KM

$28,871

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4 Super Crew

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4 Super Crew

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,871

+ taxes & licensing

191,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG4FFB49503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat Sport, Crew Cab, 502A Package, 3.5 Liter V6 EcoBoost, Premium Leather Interior, Buckets& Console, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seating, Heated& Cooled Seats, Twin Panel Moonroof, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Park Assist, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Running Boards, Power Pedals, Premium Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Remote Release Tailgate, Push Button Start, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Lane Departure ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

2015 Ford F-150