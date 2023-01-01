$28,871+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 4X4 Super Crew
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 4X4 Super Crew
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$28,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Lariat Sport, Crew Cab, 502A Package, 3.5 Liter V6 EcoBoost, Premium Leather Interior, Buckets& Console, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seating, Heated& Cooled Seats, Twin Panel Moonroof, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Park Assist, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Running Boards, Power Pedals, Premium Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Remote Release Tailgate, Push Button Start, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Lane Departure ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725