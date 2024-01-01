$19,890+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
| XLT | SuperCrew | 4X4 | One Owner
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$19,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG3FFC96430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 24-0179
- Mileage 212,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, one owner truck, rustproofed. Equipped with BlueTooth, back up camera, USB/AUX ports, XM satellite radio, tilt steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power driver seat, power adjustable pedals, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control and much more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
