<p>2015 FORD F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW LOADED FULL-SIZE TRUCK ! 192363 KM ! LUXURIOUS AND POWERFUL WITH PREMIUM FEATURES – LEATHER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, AND MORE ! STRONG TOWING CAPABILITY, 4X4 CONFIDENCE, AND SPACIOUS CREW CAB INTERIOR ! PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE – BUILT FOR THOSE WHO DEMAND MORE FROM THEIR TRUCK ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2015 Ford F-150

192,363 KM

12557630

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,363KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF3FKE91569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5805
  • Mileage 192,363 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW LOADED FULL-SIZE TRUCK ! 192363 KM ! LUXURIOUS AND POWERFUL WITH PREMIUM FEATURES – LEATHER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, AND MORE ! STRONG TOWING CAPABILITY, 4X4 CONFIDENCE, AND SPACIOUS CREW CAB INTERIOR ! PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE – BUILT FOR THOSE WHO DEMAND MORE FROM THEIR TRUCK ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

