2015 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA5805
- Mileage 192,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW LOADED FULL-SIZE TRUCK ! 192363 KM ! LUXURIOUS AND POWERFUL WITH PREMIUM FEATURES – LEATHER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, AND MORE ! STRONG TOWING CAPABILITY, 4X4 CONFIDENCE, AND SPACIOUS CREW CAB INTERIOR ! PERFECT FOR WORK, FAMILY, OR ADVENTURE – BUILT FOR THOSE WHO DEMAND MORE FROM THEIR TRUCK ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**
**TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-822-2725