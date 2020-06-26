Menu
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Series FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Series FX4

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,899KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5258825
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4FKD06913
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified
- Fully Loaded
- No Accidents
- Navigation
- Ventilated Seats
- 4X4
- Back-up Camera
- Panoramic Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 16.0
L/100Km Hwy: 11.3
Mechanical Equipment
136.3 L Fuel Tank
200 Amp Alternator
2070# Maximum Payload
3.31 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Analog Display
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver Seat
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Exterior Equipment
Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Grille
Chrome Rear Step Bumper
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Sensors
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment Equipment
Fixed Antenna
Radio w/Clock
Factory Options
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

