2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
+ taxes & licensing
Certified
- Fully Loaded
- No Accidents
- Navigation
- Ventilated Seats
- 4X4
- Back-up Camera
- Panoramic Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 16.0
L/100Km Hwy: 11.3
Mechanical Equipment
136.3 L Fuel Tank
200 Amp Alternator
2070# Maximum Payload
3.31 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Analog Display
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Driver Seat
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Exterior Equipment
Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Grille
Chrome Rear Step Bumper
Clearcoat Paint
Deep Tinted Glass
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Sensors
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment Equipment
Fixed Antenna
Radio w/Clock
Factory Options
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST
