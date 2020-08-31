Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

83,189 KM

Details Description Features

$37,526

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,526

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT LOADED !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

LARIAT LOADED !!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 5716080
  2. 5716080
  3. 5716080
  4. 5716080
  5. 5716080
  6. 5716080
  7. 5716080
  8. 5716080
  9. 5716080
  10. 5716080
  11. 5716080
  12. 5716080
  13. 5716080
  14. 5716080
  15. 5716080
  16. 5716080
  17. 5716080
  18. 5716080
  19. 5716080
  20. 5716080
  21. 5716080
  22. 5716080
  23. 5716080
  24. 5716080
  25. 5716080
  26. 5716080
  27. 5716080
  28. 5716080
  29. 5716080
  30. 5716080
  31. 5716080
  32. 5716080
  33. 5716080
  34. 5716080
  35. 5716080
  36. 5716080
  37. 5716080
  38. 5716080
  39. 5716080
  40. 5716080
  41. 5716080
  42. 5716080
  43. 5716080
  44. 5716080
  45. 5716080
  46. 5716080
  47. 5716080
  48. 5716080
  49. 5716080
  50. 5716080
Contact Seller

$37,526

+ taxes & licensing

83,189KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5716080
  • Stock #: 200546
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXFFC95839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200546
  • Mileage 83,189 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY LOADED! Premium 3.5L Ecoboost - 12,200lbs towing capacity. Panoramic roof, Navigation package, heated/cooled front and heated rear seats, heated steering, SONY audio, rear cam, power adjustable pedals, MICROSOFT SYNC, SONY Audio upgrade, blind spot monitoring system, power everything incl power locking tailgate, Running boards, fogs, rear park sensors, power sliding rear glass, Bed liner and even the premium hard tonneau cover and factory remote starter. This is one AWESOME truck!!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of nearly new trucks and SUV's and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. awd 4wd 4x4 BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert + Remote Start System with remote tailgate release + Reverse Sensing System + powerfolding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass, memory, integrated turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lamps, LED spotlights, driver?s side auto-dimming feature, and body-color mirror caps + 110-volt/400-watt power outlet on center stack + universal garage door opener

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Color...
 16,411 KM
$39,978 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey S...
 87,597 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Expedition...
 0 KM
$58,967 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory