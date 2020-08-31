2015 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
ABSOLUTELY LOADED! Premium 3.5L Ecoboost - 12,200lbs towing capacity. Panoramic roof, Navigation package, heated/cooled front and heated rear seats, heated steering, SONY audio, rear cam, power adjustable pedals, MICROSOFT SYNC, SONY Audio upgrade, blind spot monitoring system, power everything incl power locking tailgate, Running boards, fogs, rear park sensors, power sliding rear glass, Bed liner and even the premium hard tonneau cover and factory remote starter. This is one AWESOME truck!!! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of nearly new trucks and SUV's and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. awd 4wd 4x4 BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert + Remote Start System with remote tailgate release + Reverse Sensing System + powerfolding sideview mirrors with power, heated glass, memory, integrated turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lamps, LED spotlights, driver?s side auto-dimming feature, and body-color mirror caps + 110-volt/400-watt power outlet on center stack + universal garage door opener
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8