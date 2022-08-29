Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

102,620 KM

Details Features

$29,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1662150298
  2. 1662150298
  3. 1662150298
  4. 1662150298
  5. 1662150298
  6. 1662150298
  7. 1662150298
  8. 1662150298
  9. 1662150298
  10. 1662150298
  11. 1662150298
  12. 1662150298
  13. 1662150298
  14. 1662150298
  15. 1662150298
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

102,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020197
  • Stock #: A4780
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3FKE91670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 102,620 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory