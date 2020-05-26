Menu
2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 281,561KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5025897
  • Stock #: 20-7218A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3FEB57611
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 281,561 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Sync
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • Restricted Driving Mode
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 132.5 L Fuel Tank
  • Firm Suspension
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • 157 Amp Alternator
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

