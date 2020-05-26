2015 Ford F-350

- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Aero-composite halogen headlamps
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Fixed antenna
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Sync
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Rear centre armrest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Analog Display
- Restricted Driving Mode
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
- Radio w/Clock
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 132.5 L Fuel Tank
- Firm Suspension
- Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- SiriusXM
- Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
- Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
- 157 Amp Alternator
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
