2015 Ford Fiesta

145,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

Manual

2015 Ford Fiesta

Manual

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10086546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

