$10,107+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE | LOW KMS! | SUNROOF | CERTIFIED | BLUETOOTH
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE | LOW KMS! | SUNROOF | CERTIFIED | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$10,107
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,238KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FADP4EJ8FM222576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,238 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED!! SE w/ sunroof, alloys, Bluetooth, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS! | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS 108,171 KM $14,816 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid PREFERRED TREND AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY 57,434 KM $33,858 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus ES 300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 109,076 KM $35,224 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,107
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Ford Fiesta