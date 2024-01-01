Menu
LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED!! SE w/ sunroof, alloys, Bluetooth, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control!

2015 Ford Fiesta

106,238 KM

Details Description

$10,107

+ tax & licensing
11919509

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
106,238KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ8FM222576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,238 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED!! SE w/ sunroof, alloys, Bluetooth, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-746-8500

