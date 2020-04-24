Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

SE SEDAN - AUTO - A/C - HEATED SEATS!

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE SEDAN - AUTO - A/C - HEATED SEATS!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,544KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937655
  • Stock #: 8314Y
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ9FM212434
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FIESTA SE SEDAN - AUTOMATIC - A/C - HEATED SEATS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - ALLOY WHEELS! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 2.99% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental vehicles.

