2015 Ford Flex

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $142 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,882KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4789302
  • Stock #: C12089A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C86FBA08771
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

The Ford Flex is a versatile wagon with three rows of seats and room to spare. This 2015 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that makes us wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than most minivans and crossovers, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This coupe has 118,882 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6C86FBA08771.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

