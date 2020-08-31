2015 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
Prio Auto Sales
- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Seats
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 10.6
L/100Km Hwy: 7.0
Mechanical Equipment
3.07 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Compass
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior Equipment
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Grille
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Entertainment Equipment
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Factory Options
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2