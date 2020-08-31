Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

77,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

MotorHaven

613-581-2833

SE

Location

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

613-581-2833

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5783958
  VIN: 3FA6P0H70FR285790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a comfortable ride, with good gas consumption and low maintenance cost! A clean ca with no accident histiory! then this ford fusion is made for you, this car has very LOW Mileage and full of options

Mileage : 77000

Options:

Back up Camera

Alloy Rims

Bluetooth

and much more 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MotorHaven

MotorHaven

110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9

613-581-2833

