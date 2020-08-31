2015 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
613-581-2833
110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9
613-581-2833
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Are you looking for a comfortable ride, with good gas consumption and low maintenance cost! A clean ca with no accident histiory! then this ford fusion is made for you, this car has very LOW Mileage and full of options
Mileage : 77000
Options:
Back up Camera
Alloy Rims
Bluetooth
and much more
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
110 Bentley Ave, Unit 4, Ottawa, ON K2E 6T9