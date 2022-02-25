Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

139,712 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8339277
  • VIN: 1FA6P0H7XF5102415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

