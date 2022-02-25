Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

69,955 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

2015 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8349411
  Stock #: 01484
  VIN: 3FA6P0D95FR140302

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 01484
  Mileage 69,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

