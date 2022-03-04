$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK GT
Location
Prio Auto Sales
63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3
$35,995
- Listing ID: 8630642
- Stock #: 01644
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF6F5405463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 107,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Push Start
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Vehicle Features
