2015 Ford Mustang

107,802 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK GT

2015 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK GT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630642
  • Stock #: 01644
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF6F5405463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01644
  • Mileage 107,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Push Start
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

