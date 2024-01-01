$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Canyon
CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C
2015 GMC Canyon
CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew cab w/ convenience package incl. backup camera, 16-inch alloys, keyless entry, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500