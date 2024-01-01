Menu
Account
Sign In
Crew cab w/ convenience package incl. backup camera, 16-inch alloys, keyless entry, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 GMC Canyon

165,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Canyon

CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Canyon

CREW CAB | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11555946
  2. 11555946
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
VIN 1GTG5AEA1F1221990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew cab w/ convenience package incl. backup camera, 16-inch alloys, keyless entry, automatic headlights, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2010 Honda Civic 5-SPEED MANUAL | ALLOYS | A/C | POWER WINDOWS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Honda Civic 5-SPEED MANUAL | ALLOYS | A/C | POWER WINDOWS 199,094 KM $1,955 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rio5 LX PLUS | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Kia Rio5 LX PLUS | AUTOMATIC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH 45,550 KM $14,881 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV ROCK CREEK| LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | 7-PASS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV ROCK CREEK| LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | 7-PASS 128,245 KM $22,658 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Canyon