This 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This van has 143,025 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Assist handle, front passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Headlamps, single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package or (RFM) rear floor covering delete.)
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Alternator, 105 amps
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Standard on TG23405 or TG23705 models. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Lighting, interior with 2 dome lights, defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Audio system, radio provisions only. Includes alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna and 2 front door speakers
Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Required with (L20) Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI engine, (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI FlexFuel or (LC8) Gaseous 6.0L V8 SFI engine. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Transmission oil cooler, external (Included and only available with (L20) Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI engine or (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI FlexFuel engine.)
