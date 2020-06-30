2015 GMC Savana

oil life monitor

Theft-deterrent system

Body, standard

Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Grille, Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Defogger, side windows

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Assist handle, front passenger

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)

Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split

Headlamps, single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)

Mirrors, outside manual, Black

Console, engine cover with open storage bin

Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package or (RFM) rear floor covering delete.)

Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black

Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Alternator, 105 amps

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater

Frame, full-length box ladder-type

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)

GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Standard on TG23405 or TG23705 models. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions

Door beams, steel-side

StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

Lighting, interior with 2 dome lights, defeat switch and door handle-activated switches

Audio system, radio provisions only. Includes alarm warning chimes, radio wiring harness, radio antenna and 2 front door speakers

Engine, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Required with (L20) Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI engine, (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI FlexFuel or (LC8) Gaseous 6.0L V8 SFI engine. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)