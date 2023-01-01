Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

223,465 KM

$21,427

+ tax & licensing
$21,427

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4| ALL TERRAIN| CREW | LEATHER |22-IN ALLOYS

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4x4| ALL TERRAIN| CREW | LEATHER |22-IN ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,427

223,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536501
  • Stock #: 231400
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC3FG108435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,465 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 4x4 SLT W/ ALL TERRAIN PKG INCL. HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM 22-IN ALLOYS, REMOTE START, BOSE AUDIO, RANCHO SHOCKS, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

