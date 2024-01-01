$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
4x4 | 5.3L V8 | CREW | REAR CAM | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,086 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED! 4x4 crew cab w/ 5.3L V8, Convenience and Appearance Packages incl. backup camera, remote start, headache rack, automatic headlights, tow package, full power group, keyless entry, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
