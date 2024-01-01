Menu
CERTIFIED! 4x4 crew cab w/ 5.3L V8, Convenience and Appearance Packages incl. backup camera, remote start, headache rack, automatic headlights, tow package, full power group, keyless entry, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

172,086 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
172,086KM
VIN 3GTU2TEC2FG354199

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,086 KM

CERTIFIED! 4x4 crew cab w/ 5.3L V8, Convenience and Appearance Packages incl. backup camera, remote start, headache rack, automatic headlights, tow package, full power group, keyless entry, 5-foot 9-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

