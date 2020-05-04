Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4WD 2.5" lift kit

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab 4WD 2.5" lift kit

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,194KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4955169
  • Stock #: 20-0058
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH7FZ335180
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Powered by a 4.3L V6, K&N air filter. Equipped with a 2.5" lift kit with FOX shock absorbers, 18" FUEL alloy wheels, a/c, USB/AUX inputs, tilt steering with cruise controls, tinted windows, LED fog lights, push-bar with LED light bar and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your appointment today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Box liner
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

