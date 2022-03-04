$25,627+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,627
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
5.3L V8 | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$25,627
+ taxes & licensing
123,042KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8596910
- Stock #: 220419
- VIN: 1GTV2TEC2FZ172152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220419
- Mileage 123,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Bronze Alloy Metallic with a powerful and trusted 5.3L V8 engine, tow package including trailer brake controller, tonneau cover, power group, air conditioning, side steps, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8