2015 GMC Sierra 1500

123,042 KM

Details

$25,627

+ taxes & licensing
$25,627

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL | A/C

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,627

+ taxes & licensing

123,042KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8596910
  • Stock #: 220419
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC2FZ172152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220419
  • Mileage 123,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Bronze Alloy Metallic with a powerful and trusted 5.3L V8 engine, tow package including trailer brake controller, tonneau cover, power group, air conditioning, side steps, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

