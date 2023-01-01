Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

153,899 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

AWD/SLE

Location

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 613-850-2886.   We Finance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-XXXX

613-850-2886

