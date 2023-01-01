2015 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 8 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10029768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 153,899 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.