$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 GMC Terrain
SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar
2015 GMC Terrain
SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,674KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GKFLWEK9F6175897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,674 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $15445 - Our Price is just $14995!
The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 106,674 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $318.53 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $15445 - Our Price is just $14995!
The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 106,674 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $318.53 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring ST, MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, CONVENIENCE I PACKAGE 4,652 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ENHANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE 29,564 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats 25,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2015 GMC Terrain