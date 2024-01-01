Menu
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $15445 - Our Price is just $14995!

The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance youre looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 106,674 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Payments from $318.53 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 GMC Terrain

106,674 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,674KM
VIN 2GKFLWEK9F6175897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $15445 - Our Price is just $14995!

The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 106,674 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $318.53 monthly with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2015 GMC Terrain