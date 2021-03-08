Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

97,764 KM

$15,956

+ tax & licensing
$15,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REMOTE STAR

2015 GMC Terrain

SLT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REMOTE STAR

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,956

+ taxes & licensing

97,764KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6681296
  Stock #: 210189
  VIN: 2GKALSEK8F6421065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210189
  • Mileage 97,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Sun & Destination Package with ONLY 97,000 KMS! Loaded automatic w/black leather interior, Premium Pioneer Audio, NAVIGATION, remote starter, power liftgate, rear view camera, heated seats, sunroof, 18'' chrome wheels, tinted glass, heated exterior mirrors, ECO mode, cruise control, climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, OnStar, traction control, trip computer, electronic compass and keyless entry with remote trunk release and factory remote start. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 SLT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

