Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

131,876 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 6888120
  2. 6888120
  3. 6888120
  4. 6888120
  5. 6888120
  6. 6888120
  7. 6888120
  8. 6888120
  9. 6888120
  10. 6888120
  11. 6888120
  12. 6888120
  13. 6888120
  14. 6888120
  15. 6888120
  16. 6888120
  17. 6888120
  18. 6888120
  19. 6888120
  20. 6888120
  21. 6888120
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,876KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6888120
  • Stock #: 00943
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK5F6341638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00943
  • Mileage 131,876 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Sun Roof
  • Heated Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2008 Ford Ranger FX4...
 196,341 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c ...
 71,114 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL
 97,846 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory