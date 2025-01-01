$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
199,500KM
VIN 2HGFB2F59FH038335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with this 2015 Honda Civic EX finished in classic white. This well-maintained compact sedan features a sleek exterior design complemented by 16-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and LED daytime running lights. Inside, enjoy premium amenities such as push-button start, proximity key entry, and a 7-inch touchscreen display with HondaLink, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and audio streaming. The Civic EX also includes a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for added versatility. Powered by a responsive 1.8L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, it offers excellent fuel efficiency without compromising performance. Additional features include cruise control, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, USB and HDMI inputs, and advanced safety technologies like Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control and an anti-lock braking system. This Civic EX delivers a well-rounded driving experience with the comfort, convenience, and dependability that Honda is known for.
