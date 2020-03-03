5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!
The 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is refined, comfortable, and offers top-notch safety ratings and features, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 147,905 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5