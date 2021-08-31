$13,495 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 3 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7762869

7762869 Stock #: 01182

01182 VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH052291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01182

Mileage 76,359 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.