Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

76,359 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7762869
  2. 7762869
  3. 7762869
  4. 7762869
  5. 7762869
  6. 7762869
  7. 7762869
  8. 7762869
  9. 7762869
  10. 7762869
  11. 7762869
  12. 7762869
  13. 7762869
  14. 7762869
  15. 7762869
  16. 7762869
  17. 7762869
  18. 7762869
  19. 7762869
  20. 7762869
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

76,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7762869
  • Stock #: 01182
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH052291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01182
  • Mileage 76,359 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,968 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee F...
 113,724 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,359 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory