Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Honda CR-V

174,257 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
11938413

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732122890
  2. 1732122890
  3. 1732122890
  4. 1732122890
  5. 1732122890
  6. 1732122890
  7. 1732122890
  8. 1732122890
  9. 1732122890
  10. 1732122890
  11. 1732122890
  12. 1732122890
  13. 1732122890
  14. 1732122890
  15. 1732122890
  16. 1732122890
  17. 1732122890
  18. 1732122890
  19. 1732122890
  20. 1732122890
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H79FH110531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 93,153 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred REBUILT TITLE 60,652 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 170,455 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V