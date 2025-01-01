Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

144,537 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

12893816

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,537KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H75FH110056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2015 Honda CR-V