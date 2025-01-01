$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2015 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,537KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H75FH110056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,537 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 144,537 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 106,957 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 142,657 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2015 Honda CR-V