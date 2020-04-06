Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,742

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,458KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4880235
  • Stock #: 200183
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H94FL805104
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

AWD w/ leather interior, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, lane keeping system, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/ Sirius XM with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, econ mode, traction control, electronic compass, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start. Car-on has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than any other Dealership to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/1288801238791 84 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

