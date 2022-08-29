$19,999+ tax & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2015 Honda CR-V
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
99,133KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9201772
- VIN: 2HKRM4H56FH121257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,133 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3