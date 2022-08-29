Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

99,133 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,133KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201772
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H56FH121257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

