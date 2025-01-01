$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit
EX - Bluetooth - Power Moonroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
70,231KM
VIN 3HGGK5H81FM107288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, LaneWatch, Aluminum Wheels!
Its firm ride of the Honda Fit makes it fun to drive, while light steering makes it great for in-town driving - icing on the cake, says Car and Driver This 2015 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. Its fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when youre riding with four of your friends. Plus, its even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride youll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Hondas legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This low mileage hatchback has just 70,231 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, Lanewatch, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
POWER MOONROOF
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
5.44 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
LaneWatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
