2015 Hyundai Accent

96,121 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

2015 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8010525
  • Stock #: 01329
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE4FU214594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 01329
  • Mileage 96,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

