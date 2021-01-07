2015 Hyundai Elantra...

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance GVWR: 1,850kg (4,079lbs) Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0 Front tires: 215/45HR17.0 AM/FM radio: XM Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9) Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6) Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9) Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3) Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0) Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1) Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0) Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.)

