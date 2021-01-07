Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

76,659 KM

Details Description Features

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

76,659KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6459004
  • Stock #: 30295A
  • VIN: KMHD35LH5FU244389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30295A
  • Mileage 76,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beautiful 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT SE TECH. It has lots to offer such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, navigation system way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. , Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.7L/100 km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
GVWR: 1,850kg (4,079lbs)
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0
Front tires: 215/45HR17.0
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9)
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3)
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0)
Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

