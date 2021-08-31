Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

109,351 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7692856
  2. 7692856
  3. 7692856
  4. 7692856
  5. 7692856
  6. 7692856
  7. 7692856
  8. 7692856
  9. 7692856
  10. 7692856
  11. 7692856
  12. 7692856
  13. 7692856
  14. 7692856
  15. 7692856
  16. 7692856
  17. 7692856
  18. 7692856
  19. 7692856
  20. 7692856
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692856
  • Stock #: 01173
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE9FU419201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01173
  • Mileage 109,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Front Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 128,944 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 97,301 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 67,616 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory