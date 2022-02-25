Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

119,431 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8441724
  • Stock #: 01496
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH606024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01496
  • Mileage 119,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

