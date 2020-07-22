Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

58,900 KM

Details Description Features

$17,652

+ tax & licensing
$17,652

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 PREMIUM SPORT AWD

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 PREMIUM SPORT AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$17,652

+ taxes & licensing

58,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5692794
  • Stock #: 200554
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2FG249502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200554
  • Mileage 58,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and AWD , front and rear heated seats heated steering, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass and rear integrated sunshades, leather wrapped steering, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, differential lock, driver selectable steering modes, roof rails, traction control, Sport/eco modes, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, 4x4

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

