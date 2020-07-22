2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Super clean and AWD , front and rear heated seats heated steering, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass and rear integrated sunshades, leather wrapped steering, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, differential lock, driver selectable steering modes, roof rails, traction control, Sport/eco modes, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, 4x4
