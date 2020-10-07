2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Axle Ratio 3.648 Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC GVWR: 2,200 kgs Tires: P235/65 R17 AS Multi-Function Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription, iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted, 699 MB digital media storage and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

