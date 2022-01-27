Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

111,593 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

111,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8153803
  • Stock #: 01413
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB6FG231971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01413
  • Mileage 111,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

