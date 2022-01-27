2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$17,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 5 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8153803

8153803 Stock #: 01413

01413 VIN: 5XYZT3LB6FG231971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01413

Mileage 111,593 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.