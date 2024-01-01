Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

195,125 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1726943348
  2. 1726943348
  3. 1726943348
  4. 1726943348
  5. 1726943348
  6. 1726943348
  7. 1726943348
  8. 1726943348
  9. 1726943348
  10. 1726943348
  11. 1726943348
  12. 1726943348
  13. 1726943348
  14. 1726943348
  15. 1726943348
  16. 1726943348
  17. 1726943348
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,125KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8FG273438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 151
  • Mileage 195,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED 297,984 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX 158,770 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV 147,597 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport