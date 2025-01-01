Menu
<p>2015 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED AWD – SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & WELL-EQUIPPED 3-ROW SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! PREMIUM INTERIOR, STRONG 3.3L V6 PERFORMANCE, AND ADVANCED FEATURES FOR A SMOOTH, ENJOYABLE DRIVE ! PERFECT FOR FAMILIES OR LONG TRIPS – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

179,126 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12868619

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
179,126KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9FU110889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SAGE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5999
  • Mileage 179,126 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED AWD – SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE & WELL-EQUIPPED 3-ROW SUV WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CONFIDENCE ! PREMIUM INTERIOR, STRONG 3.3L V6 PERFORMANCE, AND ADVANCED FEATURES FOR A SMOOTH, ENJOYABLE DRIVE ! PERFECT FOR FAMILIES OR LONG TRIPS – READY FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL