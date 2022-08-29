Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

15,361 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Sport **WOW ONLY 15,000KM!**

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Sport **WOW ONLY 15,000KM!**

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,361KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9283135
  Stock #: 47
  VIN: 5npe34af0fh187243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,361 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful gray Sonata is a perfect example of why everyone wants these cars. It classic lines and luxurious features make even a trip to the grocery store enjoyable. Fully loaded with tons of features, this car is impressive and a dream to drive. And with only 15000km on it!! Come see it for yourself today! 

Black Leather

Heated Seats

Cooled Seats

Navigation GPS

Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Rear Seats

Auto-Brake Hold

2 Keys

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Monitoring

Backup Camera

Power Windows and Locks

Rear Privacy Curtains

Full Double Sunroof

Bluetooth

Projection Lights

Power Seats

Infiniti Speakers

Active Cornering Headlights

Alloy Rims

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Air Conditioning

And Much More!

Carfax Included

Financing Available

Extended Warranty Available

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

