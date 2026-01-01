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<p>Discover the perfect blend of versatility and value with this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This sharp silver SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures, offering a comfortable and reliable ride for you and your passengers. Its practical design, combined with a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, makes it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle. With just 127,538 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson has plenty of life left to offer.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfortable black interior, designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a road trip, this Hyundai Tucson GL from Janex Auto Sales is a smart and sensible option that wont disappoint.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style:</strong> Ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, gear hauling, and everyday versatility.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Sleek Silver Exterior:</strong> A timeless and elegant colour that keeps its appeal and is easy to maintain.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> A classic and practical choice that offers a sophisticated feel and is known for its durability.</li><li><strong>Proven Hyundai Reliability:</strong> Benefit from the reputation of a well-built and dependable vehicle, offering peace of mind on every journey.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

127,538 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

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14523403

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 1785435455242
  2. 1785435455702
  3. 1785435456149
  4. 1785435456561
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Used
127,538KM
VIN KM8JT3AFXFU079352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26209
  • Mileage 127,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and value with this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This sharp silver SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures, offering a comfortable and reliable ride for you and your passengers. Its practical design, combined with a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, makes it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle. With just 127,538 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson has plenty of life left to offer.

Step inside and experience the comfortable black interior, designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a road trip, this Hyundai Tucson GL from Janex Auto Sales is a smart and sensible option that won't disappoint.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL:

  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, gear hauling, and everyday versatility.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Sleek Silver Exterior: A timeless and elegant colour that keeps its appeal and is easy to maintain.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: A classic and practical choice that offers a sophisticated feel and is known for its durability.
  • Proven Hyundai Reliability: Benefit from the reputation of a well-built and dependable vehicle, offering peace of mind on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2015 Hyundai Tucson