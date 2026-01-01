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2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26209
- Mileage 127,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and value with this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL, now available at Janex Auto Sales. This sharp silver SUV is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures, offering a comfortable and reliable ride for you and your passengers. Its practical design, combined with a sleek exterior and a refined black interior, makes it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a dependable and stylish vehicle. With just 127,538 kilometers on the odometer, this Tucson has plenty of life left to offer.
Step inside and experience the comfortable black interior, designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a road trip, this Hyundai Tucson GL from Janex Auto Sales is a smart and sensible option that won't disappoint.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL:
- Spacious SUV / Crossover Body Style: Ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families, gear hauling, and everyday versatility.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifting and a comfortable driving experience, ideal for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Sleek Silver Exterior: A timeless and elegant colour that keeps its appeal and is easy to maintain.
- Comfortable Black Interior: A classic and practical choice that offers a sophisticated feel and is known for its durability.
- Proven Hyundai Reliability: Benefit from the reputation of a well-built and dependable vehicle, offering peace of mind on every journey.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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