Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Tucson

94,789 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR AUTO GL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7766337
  2. 7766337
  3. 7766337
  4. 7766337
  5. 7766337
  6. 7766337
  7. 7766337
  8. 7766337
  9. 7766337
  10. 7766337
  11. 7766337
  12. 7766337
  13. 7766337
  14. 7766337
  15. 7766337
  16. 7766337
  17. 7766337
  18. 7766337
  19. 7766337
  20. 7766337
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7766337
  • Stock #: 01192
  • VIN: KM8JT3AF3FU960927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01192
  • Mileage 94,789 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- 2nd Set of tires
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 10.2
L/100Km Hwy: 8.2

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 108,863 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 241,072 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Malib...
 115,317 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory