Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Infiniti Q50

89,775 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Infiniti Q50

Watch This Vehicle
11942697

2015 Infiniti Q50

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1732210972
  2. 1732210972
  3. 1732210972
  4. 1732210972
  5. 1732210972
  6. 1732210972
  7. 1732210972
  8. 1732210972
  9. 1732210972
  10. 1732210972
  11. 1732210972
  12. 1732210972
  13. 1732210972
  14. 1732210972
  15. 1732210972
  16. 1732210972
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,775KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR0FM390232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Lexus RX 350 100,413 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra SV 146,650 KM $8,450 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 174,257 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50