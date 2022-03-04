Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

80,486 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Hybrid Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

Hybrid Premium

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

80,486KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8584892
  • Stock #: P-0157
  • VIN: JN1AV7ARXFM850329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $32958 - Our Price is just $31998!

Meet Infinitis artfully sculpted and muscular midsizer, the Q50. This 2015 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti Q50. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury sedan that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti Q50 is a top choice. This sedan has 80,486 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 150,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 15,885 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory