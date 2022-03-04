$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2015 Infiniti Q50
2015 Infiniti Q50
Hybrid Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
80,486KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8584892
- Stock #: P-0157
- VIN: JN1AV7ARXFM850329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet Infinitis artfully sculpted and muscular midsizer, the Q50. This 2015 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti Q50. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury sedan that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti Q50 is a top choice. This sedan has 80,486 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.77 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2