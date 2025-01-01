$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX70
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,258KM
VIN JN8CS1MW8FM481648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, QUILTED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XQ2197A
- Mileage 162,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti QX70 is a snazzy standout. This 2015 INFINITI QX70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This coupe has 162,258 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
