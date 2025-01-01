Menu
Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti QX70 is a snazzy standout. This 2015 INFINITI QX70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This coupe has 162,258 kms. Its black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Used
VIN JN8CS1MW8FM481648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour GRAPHITE, QUILTED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XQ2197A
Vehicle Description

Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti QX70 is a snazzy standout. This 2015 INFINITI QX70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This coupe has 162,258 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

