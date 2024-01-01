$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4x4 | HTD SEATS |REMOTE START |8.4-IN SCREEN
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,152 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 83,000 KMS!! 4x4 NORTH W/ COLD WEATHER, COMFORT GROUPS AND PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN! Backup camera, heated seats & steering, remote start, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500